Sidney manslaughter suspect may be on the run, police say

SIDNEY – Authorities are continuing their attempts to locate the Sidney woman charged with involuntary manslaughter who may have fled the area. She has failed to appear for a recent scheduled court appearance, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Kayla D. Hewitt, 33, at large, was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Nov. 16 for her alleged involvement in the drug overdose death of a man just hours after she sold him Fentanyl. It’s the first such case filed in Shelby County.

Hewitt faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, regarding the death of David Lee Slagle. According to court records, Slagle died just hours after allegedly purchasing the tablet from Hewitt on Aug. 5.

She is also charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. Those charges stemmed from a Feb. 6 drug-related arrest.

In a separate case, Hewitt is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. Those charges stemmed from a Aug. 7 drug-related arrest just two days after Slagle’s death. She had been released on a recognizance bond when the arrest warrant was issued.

In that case, she failed to appear in Shelby County Common Pleas Court for a pretrial conference on Nov. 27 prompting the arrest warrant being issued by Judge James Stevenson.

On Aug. 28, Hewitt last notified authorities that she was living at 630 Maxwell Place in Sidney.

On Tuesday, Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman told the SDN that officers have been unable to locate her to serve the legal papers regarding the indictment. He said the intent of Hewitt’s actions is evident.

“The fact that she has not appeared for her court appearances nor that she has been located to serve the manslaughter charge (indictment) would tend to indicate that she is on the run from law enforcement.”

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

