Police log

TUESDAY

-11:42 p.m.: warrant. Jermaine Lucas, 40, of Piqua, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-11:58 a.m.: criminal trespass. Gregory Russell, 42, at large, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

SUNDAY

-4:30 p.m.: theft. Leslie Kimbler, 32, 334 ½ Grove St., reported the theft of $40 while at Walmart on Michigan Street. A police investigation continues.

Crashes

Stacy Goffena, 36, 200 Ironwood Drive, was cited with operation without control after a crash on Tuesday at 6:56 a.m.

Goffena was traveling eastbound on Windsor Parke Drive when she failed to control the vehicle, veered to the right and struck a parked vehicle facing the east, in front of 311 Windsor Parke Drive.

The other vehicle is owned by Roger Chester, 311 Windsor Parke Drive.

• Renee Cox, 53, 10011 Millcreek Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:13 p.m.

Cox was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop in time and rear-ended the stopped vehicle driven by Joseph Simmons, 46, of Piqua.

• Donna Bowers, 68, 1057 Cinnamon Ridge, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:15 p.m.

Bowers was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle at the red light at the intersection at Court Street that was driven by Trina Bryant, 41, 9222 County Road 25A.

Bryant was transported to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:24 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-5:39 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1 to 9:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

