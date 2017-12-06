Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township to investigate a complaint.

-4:39 a.m.: pole down. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report that a utility pole appeared to be falling down.

TUESDAY

-11:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Wilson Health on Michigan Street to investigate a complaint.

-6:34 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13880 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of theft.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:20 p.m.: property damage accident. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 210 James St. on the report of a property damage accident.

-8:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police were dispatched to Botkins Sports Complex, at 208 N. Sycamore St., to investigate a complaint.

Crashes

Dylan Arnold, 19, 815 Lynn St., Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Arnold was traveling eastbound on Millcreek Road when he lost control, went off the right side of the road, rolled over onto vehicle’s top and struck a utility pole.

Sidney Fire Department and Deputies responded to the scene.

Arnold was transported by a private vehicle to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:25 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-1:27 a.m.: medical. Deputies and Houston Rescue were dispatched to the 7700 block of Hughes Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-10:15 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Anna Rescue, and Anna Fire Department were dispatched to mile-marker 99 on northbound Interstate 75.

-7:18 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-6:56 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department and Police were dispatched to 1100 Tower Drive in McLean Township on the report of a fire alarm.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

