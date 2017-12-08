Police log

THURSDAY

-11:58 p.m.: theft. Ashlynn Williams, 21, 329 Jefferson St., reported the theft of her 1-year-old black Labrador Retriever from her back yard.

-5:05 p.m.: theft. Kathy Cavinder, 2441 Wells Drive, reported the theft of a gas furnace from her porch at 502 S. Main Ave.

-12:05 p.m.: possession of drugs. Craig Coleman, 28, of Dayton, was arrested for possessing drugs.

-10:30 a.m.: theft. Jon Niemi, 47, of Troy, reported a past theft of $2,400 from the Wash House on East Court Street.

WEDNESDAY

-6:01 p.m.: theft. Michelle Pfister, 33, 502 S. Ohio Ave., reported a theft of a Star Shower Christmas light projector, valued at $40, from the residence.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:57 to 10:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

