Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:06 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report a suspicious silver Trailblazer on state Route 589 at Deams Road in Green Township.

-12:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Luthman Road on the report a vehicle hit a sign the previous night.

-9:49 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 13781 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle struck the residence’s mailbox.

SATURDAY

-9:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township to investigate a complaint of vehicle doing donuts in a field.

-8:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle slid off of the road.

-7:13 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Mason Road at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report a vehicle slid off of the road.

-7:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Mason Road at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

-6:47 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Mason Road at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report a vehicle hit a guardrail.

-6:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle on its side.

-5:47 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of a vehicle in a field.

-5:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road at South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-4:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Hathaway Road in Washington Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-4:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of a four wheeler going up and down the 1800 block of Simes Road in Orange Township.

-4:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-2:54 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 3900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a threat.

-2:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the unit block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-12:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 4700 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-9:39 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Anna Foods on West Main Street in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot.

FRIDAY

-9:17 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated a report that a vehicle was partially parked in the roadway in the 9000 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township.

-7:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 8853 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of the theft of a cellphone.

-5:17 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 8915 State Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report an unwanted female was on the property.

Village log

SUNDAY

-11:09 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police investigated the report of a suspicious car on Loy Street at South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-3:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School on the report of a past crash.

-1:44 a.m.: loud music. Jackson Center Police investigated the report neighbors were playing loud music near 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Deputies responded to the 15300 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-6:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

SATURDAY

-7:48 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to a fire at Broad Street and Pacso Montra Road in Salem Township.

-5:37 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10900 block of Commanche in Washington Township.

-5:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9800 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township.

-4:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-4:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15300 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-3:44 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department were dispatched to McCloskey School Road at state Route 29 in Green Township on the report a vehicle on its side.

-10:59 a.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire Department responded to the 21000 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of a possible field fire.

-10:09 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15300 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-5 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to Peoples Federal Savings and Loan on East Pike Street in Jackson Township on a fire alarm.

-3:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brugeman Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

