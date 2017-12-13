Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:30 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney Middle School on Fair Road on the report of drugs.

-11:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Children’s Home Road in Orange Township on the report of a property damage crash.

TUESDAY

-6:50 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 8915 State Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of trespassing.

-5:03 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Patterson-Halpin Road at state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-4:17 p.m.: K-9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K-9 narcotics search at an unspecified location on Cumberland Avenue at Fair Road in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:58 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-9:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

