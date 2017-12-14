Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Wenger Road on the report of a property damage crash.

-2:06 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 3357 W. Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-11:27 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Job and Family Services, at 227 S. Ohio Avenue, in Clinton Township, to investigate a complaint.

-6:38 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Versailles Road in the Loramie Township on the report of a property damage crash.

WEDNESDAY

-8:40 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:54 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McClean Township.

-11:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-8:53 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:51 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-8:00 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Mason Road in McClean Township.

-7:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 18000 block of Southland Road in Jackson Township.

-4:31 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 18000 block of Kentner Road in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock

