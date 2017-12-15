Village log

THURSDAY

-8:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Main Street in Franklin Township on the report of a property damage crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:52 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Anna Police, Botkins Fire Department and Botkins Police were dispatched to County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

THURSDAY

-9:29 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

