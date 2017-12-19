Police log

TUESDAY

-1:59 a.m.: burglary. Shaylynn Nafzger, 18, 411 S. Main Ave., reported someone forced entry into the back door of her residence and took a Proscan 50-inch flat screen TV, valued at $250, an iPad mini, valued at $300, and several children’s toys and clothes, for a total loss value of $90.

MONDAY

-4:02 p.m.: warrant. Adam Hamilton, 28, 1809 Glenn Place, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:10 p.m.: theft. Caitlin Weaver, 30, 720 Countryside Lane, Apt. 5, reported the theft of a black Coach purse, valued at $100, containing a Sinclair ID, Kohl’s credit card and a Visa gift card, in the amount of $100.

-1:14 p.m.: theft. Jesse Yates, 27, 414 S. Miami Ave., Apt. A, reported the theft of his vehicle’s Bose CD player, valued at $300, and a Bussell vaccuum cleaner, valued at $80.

-12:10 p.m.: theft. Earl Schidecker, 71, 841 Ohio Ave., reported the theft of his 49-inch LG smart TV, valued at $1,300.

-8:54 a.m.: assault. Montana Robbins, 24, 123 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested for assault.

SUNDAY

-11:48 p.m.: forgery. McDonald’s on Michigan Street reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill at the business.

-8:47 p.m.: domestic violence. Montana Robbins, 24, 123 Walnut Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:04 a.m.: grand jury indictment. Kayla Hewitt, 33, at large, was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-3:15 a.m.: domestic violence. William Pierce, 40, 1125 Hilltop Ave., Apt. B, was arrested for domestic violence.

SATURDAY

-10:28 p.m.: theft. Jarrett Cromes, 19, 434 Lunar St., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of an OtterBox phone case, valued at $43.42.

-8:26 p.m.: theft. Jarrett Cromes, 19, 434 Lunar St., was arrested for theft after a three-wheeled bike, valued at $50, was reported stolen from 217 Lane St.

-4:33 p.m.: theft. Douglas Taylor, 56, of Sidney, reported the theft of his Samsung Galaxy 4 tablet, valued at $321, two boxes of insulin, valued at $250, an a blood testing kit, valued at $50, that was stolen from Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

-1:59 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Heistand, 25, 236 Jefferson St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-10:35 p.m.: probation violation. Joey Baker, 32, 10934 Comanche Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-9:04 p.m.: warrant. Audrey Newsome, 23, of Russells Point, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:14 p.m.: found property. An Ohio ID and Direct Express Card belonging to James Teglas, 40, address unknown, was found near 620 Michigan St. and was turned into the police department.

-4:12 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report made by Kroger on Michigan Street of the theft of merchandise, valued at $620.03. The merchandise was recovered.

-12:23 p.m.: passing bad checks. Police are investigating the report made by Menards on Lester Avenue that a bad check was passed at the business, in the amount of $258.66.

-7:34 a.m.: criminal damaging. Rebecca Hooks, 28, 807 Arrowhead Drive, reported someone broke the driver’s side window of her vehicle that was parked at her residence. Damage is set at $100.

Crashes

Neil Burnside, 66, 2805 Wapakoneta Road, Lot 2, was cited with right of way turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

Burnside was turning left from Russell Road onto Fourth Avenue when he failed to yield and turned in front of an eastbound vehicle on Russell Road causing the collision.

The other vehicle was driven by Michael Maxwell, 43, 3310 Red Feather Drive.

• Zoe Crist, 17, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Saturday at 1:08 p.m.

Crist was traveling westbound on Campbell Road when she drifted to the left and sideswiped a vehicle parked on the road in front of 612 Campbell Road.

The other vehicle is owned by Lora Gray, of New Albany

• Kelsey Beam, 19, 3354 Tawny Leaf Court, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:02 p.m.

Beam was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the vehicle stopped in front of her at the red light at the intersection of Fourth Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Tricia Zimmerman, 37, 1801 Burkewood Drive.

• Kayla Michael, 22, 5963 Hardin Wapak Road, was cited with right of way turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:57 p.m.

Michael was traveling eastbound on West Russell Road when she made a left hand turn into the private drive of 806 W. Russell Road and was struck by the westbound vehicle on West Russell Road that was driven by Barbra Greenbaum, 37, 426 Elm St.

• Ethan Glass, 16, of Sidney, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:08 a.m.

Glass was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street near Madison Court in the left lane when he merged to the right lane and struck the eastbound vehicle in the right lane on Michigan Street that was driven by Donna Calloway, 53, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:53 a.m. to 1:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-1:30 a.m.: electrical. Firefighters conducted an electrical investigation.

MONDAY

-1:37 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-6:01 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-11:06 a.m. to 8:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.