Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:55 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 11953 Arling Road in Turtle Creek Township to investigate a complaint about a vehicle that had not been returned.

-4:45 a.m.: drugs. Deputies took a report of drugs at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

MONDAY

-11:31 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to mile-marker 107 on Interstate 75 south to assist the Ohio State Patrol with a pursuit.

-10:43 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township on the report of harassment through Facebook.

-3:18 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Fourth Avenue at Michigan Street in Clinton Township to assist the Sidney Police Department with a multiple vehicle crash.

-12:43 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated the report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township. The person was reportedly carrying a large wooden object.

-10:10 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report a suspicious black Mazda on County Road 25A at Fulton Road in Orange Township.

-9:52 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile-marker 90 on Interstate 75 south after the Ohio State Patrol requested the dispatch of a K-9 officer.

-7:04 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a crash.

SUNDAY

-10:27 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 5130 Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of the theft of a jewelry box.

-9:59 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 10500 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township on the report of threats and harassment.

FRIDAY

-9:51 p.m.: theft without consent. David M. Brown, Wapakoneta, reported the theft of a camper from 17644 Sidney Freyburg Road, Botkins. The theft occurred on Dec. 4.

-8:17 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Frederick E. Riegel, 3811 Loramie Washington Road, Houston, reported someone used his identity to open a debit card in his name. He closed the account before the card was used. He was told to contact detectives who are working on burglaries in the area to see if the two are connected.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:34 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to Kennedy’s Garage on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

-8:33 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to Botkins Plumbing and Electric on West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

-8:32 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to First National Bank on West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

MONDAY

-3:15 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to 318 South Mill St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

-3:11 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-10:25 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched 62 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

-10:05 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

-10:10 a.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police investigated the report a suspicious car at 700 E. Park St. in McLean Township.

Crashes

• Braydon Allen Dean, 17, of Sidney, was cited for failure to control following a one-vehicle crash Sunday at 2:25 a.m.

Dean was westbound in the 2000 block of Millcreek Road when he allegedly swerved to miss a deer. He lost control of his vehicle, which went off the right side of the road, damaging a line of bushes.

His 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix was disabled in the crash.

• No citations were issued following a two-vehicle crash Friday at 7:11 p.m. at the intersection of Millcreek and Kuther roads.

Jeremiah J. Oyer, 42, of Lessburg, was westbound on Millcreek Road, preparing to turn north onto Kuther Road. A vehicle driven by Larry J. Claypool, 64, of Troy, was heading west on Millcreek Road. Claypool’s vehicle struck the rear left side of the semi-tractor trailer.

Due to conflicting stories of who was at fault, no citations were issued.

Claypool was transported to Wilson Health by Houston Rescue.

Oyer’s 1996 Kenworth semi sustained minor damage. Claypool’s 2014 Subaru sustained minor damage.

• No citations were issued following a two-vehicle crash Friday at 3:16 p.m. on state Route 119.

Connor Robert Bensman, 16, of Sidney, was heading west on state Route 119 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Wenger Road. His vehicle sideswiped a vehicle driven by Deborah A. Albers, 50, of Maria Stein, who was eastbound on state Route 119.

Bensman’s 2008 Honda Accord was disabled in the crash. The 2000 Lexus Rx300 driven by Albers was also disabled in the crash.

• No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 9:51 p.m.

Kurt Stonerock, 17, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Miami River Road when he lost control of his vehicle, slid into a ditch and came to a final resting point on the vehicle’s top. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:07 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 1000 block of Riverside Drive on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-8:45 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police were dispatched to the 6700 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

MONDAY

-8:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-6:54 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney Medics and Deputies responded to the 18800 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-5:30 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 17600 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-4:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Linden Street in Anna.

-4 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:27 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 20700 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-5:58 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department, Minster Life Squad and Anna Rescue responded to the 13300 block of White Feather Trail in Van Buren Township.

-5:48 a.m.: medical. Jackson Center Fire Department, Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Strong Road in Jackson Township.

-3:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 1800 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-11:24 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.