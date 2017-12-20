Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:04 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township to investigate a complaint.

-9:54 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

TUESDAY

-4:40 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to the 400 block of West Main Street on the report of a threat.

-12:38 p.m.: assault. A 12-year-old male was charged with assault.

Village log

TUESDAY

-3:11 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police was dispatched near Only Believe Ministries on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

Crashes

Adam Gates, 20, 8790 Lochard Road, Sidney, was cited with failure to yield at stop or yield, after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:05 p.m.

Gates was traveling southbound on Sidney Freyburg Road approaching Riverside Drive when he stopped at the stop sign, then entered the intersection and struck the westbound in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive, sending it into the steep ditch.

The other vehicle was driven by Vicki Coburn, 63, 121 W. Poplar St., Apt. 412, Sidney.

Coburn was transported by Sidney’s Medics to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-8:48 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police were dispatched to mile-marker 108 on Interstate 75 south on the report of smoke rolling out of a Suburban.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

