Pharmacy robber handed to four years

SIDNEY – A second Indianapolis, Indiana, man arrested near Sidney and convicted on charges involving an armed robbery of a Lima pharmacy has received nearly four additional years in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

Also, a local woman is sentenced to 30 months in prison for trying to sneak drugs into the county jail along with other incarceration orders in cases before the court.

During a pretrial hearing, Senneca Blaze Rivers, 18, agreed to plead guilty to amended charges. He received a two-year sentence on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and, 11 months each on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, and attempted carrying a concealed weapon, both fifth-degree felonies.

Judge James Stevenson ruled the sentences be served concurrently, but after Rivers completes his eight-year sentence imposed by Allen County authorities. He was remanded to custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

On April 26, according to published reports, Rivers leapt over a counter at a Walgreen’s store, and ordered a pharmacist to open a safe containing oxycodone at gunpoint.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, Rivers and three others were involved in a vehicle crash at 6:40 a.m. April 26 on southbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 87 while returning to Indianapolis.

A large number of pills were found along with a loaded handgun hidden under the driver’s seat. The report notes that 2,512 pills of 24 varieties with a street value of $18,985 was confiscated.

A co-defendant, Treyvon E. Manning, 19, was given two years in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and one year each on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, in Shelby County.

Two other co-defendants, Abigail Elizabeth Lee, 26, and Quintez Hawkins, 19, were originally charged with aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, felonies of the first degree, in Shelby County.

• Ashley Hickman, 28, Sidney, was sentenced to 30 months with the ODRC on a charge of illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention center, a third-degree felony.

Hickman was found guilty of concealing Methamphetamines taking it into the Shelby County Jail on Aug. 17. She was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

Stevenson also ordered the $465.23 in cash she was arrested with be forfeited to authorities. The cash was determined to be derived from illegal activities related to the charge.

• Mathew Emilio Juarez, 35, 330 Maple St., received a 17-month prison term with the ODRC on a charge of attempted domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. It was noted he has two previous domestic violence convictions.

Court records indicate he assaulted a family member on March 1. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

• Matthew Stansell, 32, 839 Park St., was sentenced to 17 months with the ODRC on a charge of attempted having a weapon while on disability, a fourth-degree felony. He was also fined $200 and assessed court costs.

Court records show Stansell had taken a 9mm Beretta Nano handgun from a home. Stevenson also noted that he had a previous burglary conviction.

• Jesse William Nelsen, 26, Covington, Ky., received a term of 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of attempted forgery, a first-degree misdemeanor. He had been found guilty of cashing a fraudulent payroll check at the Osgood State Bank in Fort Loramie.

Nelsen was also ordered to pay $951.81 in restitution to the bank.

• Patricia A. Armstrong, 63, 6910 State Route 66, Fort Loramie, was sentenced to 10 days in the county jail as part of the work release program on charges of attempted improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired, both first-degree misdemeanors.

On June 20, Armstrong was discovered to have a loaded handgun in her car when stopped for drunk driving. Court records indicated Armstrong has a previous OVI conviction.

• Mitchell E. Hutchison, 46, Bernie, Missouri, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on a charge of attempted receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On June 16, Hutchison was arrested by Fort Loramie Police for taking a semi-truck without permission to deliver truckload materials for profit. The truck is owned by Traveloko of Bernie, Missouri.

He was ordered to pay $1,106.86 in restitution to Traveloko and assessed court costs. Stevenson ruled to jail term will be suspended if Hutchison pays the restitution and court costs within 90 days.

• Amanda J. Greene, 36, Toledo, pled guilty to a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, during a plea negotiation. Her sentencing will be held on Feb. 9.

Greene was charged regarding a July 24 break-in at 8088 Lochard Road. She was implicated along with Robert Barga, 41, and Ronnie J. Scholl, 38, both currently incarcerated with the ODRC.

• Michael T. Stotler, 27, 7201 County Road 11, DeGraff, was sentenced to five years community control on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to successfully completed drug and alcohol counseling, and was fined $400 and court costs.

He was charged in connection with the counterfeiting activity of Robert Barga of Sidney, currently incarcerated. Stotler was found with counterfeit bank notes during his Aug. 10 arrest.

• Aaron M. Maurer, 27, 16388 Southland Road, Botkins, pled guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, during a recent pretrial. His sentencing will be held Feb. 2.

The case involved a sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl.

• Amanda Barnes Hensley, 35, Van Wert, pled guilty to charges of attempted possession of drugs and attempted possession of criminal tools, both first-degree felonies, during recent plea negotiations. The case stems from an August arrest for drug possession.

Her sentencing has not been scheduled.

• Charles Swiger, 51, at large, was placed on five years community control on a charge of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. His probation in connected to his successful completion of the counseling at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima.

He was also fined $500 and assessed court costs.

• Rikki Erion Nooks, 20, Dayton, pled guilty to a charge of attempted failure to comply with a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, during recent plea negotiations. Her sentencing is set for Feb. 2.

She was the driver of a vehicle containing individuals accused of breaking into several Sidney telephone stores. She attempted to flee police when being ordered to stop.

• Brittany Nicole Morris, 20, 329 S. Downing St., Apt. 3, Piqua, had her probation revoked on a charge complicity to burglary, a third-degree felony. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Sidney woman gets 30 months for sneaking drugs

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

