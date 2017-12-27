Crashes

An unknown driver was traveling northbound on Burkewood Drive on Monday at 12:20 p.m., approaching the intersection of Burkewood and Westover, when they attempted to turn right onto Westover, eastbound. The vehicle slid on the ice, struck the curb and the stop sign, causing it to fall to the ground. The vehicle then left the scene.

• Mathias Elliott, 19, 606 Lynn St., was cited with failure to control following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:33 p.m.

Elliott was traveling east, near 707 Lynn St. when he lost control and traveled toward the right side of the street, striking the left rear corner of a vehicle parked on the south side of the street, facing east, in front of 707 Lynn St. The parked vehicle is owned by Gary Couchot, 406 Charles Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:19 a.m.: smoke detector. Crews responded to a smoke detector activation.

-3:08 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a medical call.

TUESDAY

-3:11 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm. The fire was out on arrival.

-9:08 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to a residence due to the presence of carbon monoxide.

-1:45 a.m. to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

MONDAY

-3:03 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a vehicle crash.

-9:20 a.m.: public assist. Crews responded to a public assistance call.

-2:45 a.m. to 6:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-7:29 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a township vehicle crash.

-6:32 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-6:32 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-2:29 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a vehicle crash.

-5:50 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-3:15 a.m. to 4:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-9:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm

-5:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm. This alarm was canceled.

-3:12 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-2:00 p.m.: car fire. Crews responded to a car fire.

-11:20 a.m.: transformer fire. Crews responded to the 4000 block of River Road on the report of a transformer fire.

-8:38 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a vehicle crash.

-4:59 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-3:07 p.m. to 6:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms. Both alarms were false.

-10:42 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock

