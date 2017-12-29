Police log

THURSDAY

-5:27 p.m.: assault. Phillip Franklin, 21, 416 S. West Ave., reported an assault had occurred against Larry Franklin, 62, 416 S. West Ave. There were several witnesses present, and a warrant has been issued.

-10 a.m.: criminal mischief. Jill Catanzarite, 52, 2361 Eastwood Trail, reported damage to a display at the Karoc Marathon, located at 403 W. Hoewisher Road. A police investigation is pending.

WEDNESDAY

-2 p.m.: theft. An employee of Ivex Packaging, located at 2600 Campbell Road, reported a theft of money at the location. A police investigation is pending.

Crashes

Tommy Strunk, 67, of Dayton, was cited with a starting and backing violation following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:01 p.m.

Strunk was backing out of a parking space on South Ohio Avenue, on the west side of the street. He proceeded to back into a vehicle that was stopped in traffic for a red light at the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and West Court Street. The second vehicle was driven by Megan Wallace, 24, 811 Arrowhead Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:08 a.m.: odor investigation. Crews responded to a request for an odor investigation.

-6:12 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a medical call.

THURSDAY

-5:28 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

