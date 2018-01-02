Police log

MONDAY

-10:10 p.m.: warrant. Shalik Finch, 19, of Springfield, was arrested on an active warrant, Hashim Stephens, 19, also of Springfield, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a 14-year-old female was arrested for being unruly.

-8:15 p.m.: criminal damaging. Stacie Sparks, 43, 704 Clinton Ave., reported her vehicle’s taillight was damaged. Damage is set at $100.

-9:45 a.m.: criminal simulation. Fuel Stop on West Court Street reported fraud of money at the business.

-6:52 a.m.: contempt. Anthony S. Grimes, 49, 3907 Fraizer Guy Road, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:50 a.m.: domestic violence. Tyler A. Hurst, 31, 623 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-2:37 a.m.: criminal damaging. Dina Thuma, 37, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 46, reported someone damaged a window to the residence and then left the area. Damage is set at $150.

SUNDAY

-8:39 p.m.: theft. David Smith, 42, of Troy, reported the theft of his Boost Mobile cellphone, valued at $60, from 640 Fair Road.

-6:16 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating the report made by Stacy Yeager-Jackson, 42, of Sidney, of a person with a gun at her residence.

-6:09 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report made by Dina Thuma, 37, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 46, of the theft of her wallet and checkbook and $350 from her residence.

-5:35 a.m.: assault. Police are investigate an alleged assault.

SATURDAY

-10:13 p.m.: warrant. Jeffery York, 41, 539 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-8:48 p.m.: lost property. Glenna Limbert, 47, 311 E. Court St., reported she lost her small, black Las Vegas purse containing $25 and Chase and PNC debit cards at the Dollar Tree on Michigan Street.

-4:11 p.m.: theft. Jesse Fitzgerald, 34, at large, was arrested for theft after Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street reported a theft in progress of $14.30 worth of merchandise from the business.

-12:01 p.m.: theft. Mark Wita, 19, 839 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested for theft after Family Dollar on Wapakoneta Avenue reported the theft of a blue tooth neck set, valued at $20, from the business.

-6:06 a.m.: forgery. Taco Bell on Michigan Street reported receiving counterfeit money.

FRIDAY

-9:28 p.m.: burglary. William Lint, 49, 634 S. Miami Ave., reported a burglary and the theft of a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, valued at $400, and a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun, valued at $350.

-7:27 p.m.: warrant. Amy M. Hammons, 33, 516 Oak St., was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-4:45 p.m.: warrant. Tonya Gillem, 36, 228 S. Miami Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-1:11 p.m.: warrant. Julien Kocak, 21, of Celina, was arrested on a Mercer County warrant.

-10:23 a.m.: theft. Henry Howell, 45, 304 N. Miami Ave., reported his black ZTC cellphone was stolen from 805 Broadway Ave.

-8:48 a.m.: identity fraud. Monarch Lathe machine shop on Oak Avenue reported an identity fraud.

-12:46 a.m.: warrant. Mark A. Wita, 33, 849 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

Dec. 26

-8:12 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Violet Timmons, 58, 1706 Letitia Drive, reported the misuse of a credit card.

Crashes

Eric Castle, 28, 2624 Terry Hawk Drive, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Monday at 4:34 p.m.

Castle was traveling northbound on Terry Hawk Drive when he turned westbound onto Mohican Court and lost control of the vehicle and slid into a parked vehicle that was facing the west in front of 635 Mohican Court

The other vehicle is owned by Bryanna Baker, of Lima.

• Tamara Williams, 32, 708 W. Parkwood St., was arrested for driving under the influence and was cited with failure to control after a crash on Sunday at 10:11 p.m.

Williams was traveling northbound on East Parkwood Street when she slid on the icy roadway and struck a brick/concrete mailbox at 1280 E. Parkwood St. She then left the area.

• Andy Schmeising, 46, of Anna, was cited with improper lane change following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:31 p.m.

Schmeising was traveling eastbound on Russell Road in the left lane and when changing into the right lane he struck the rear driver’s side of the eastbound vehicle in the right lane on Russell Road that was driven by Nikki Jones, 27, 119 Queen St.

• Raven Jones, 21, 10444 Pasco Montra Road, was cited with turning left at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:51 p.m.

Jones was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when she made a left hand turn onto Brooklyn Avenue into the pathway of the westbound vehicle on East Court Street that was driven by Jennifer Cramer, 38, 17790 State Route 706.

Sidney Fire responded to the scene.

• Morgan Reeve, 24, of Port Jefferson, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:56 a.m.

Reeve was traveling southbound on Port Jefferson Road when she hit a patch of ice and went off the east side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then went off the roadway and became stuck in a ditch.

• Mi Liang, 29, 421 Jefferson St., was cited with failure to control after a four-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:14 p.m.

Liang was traveling eastbound on Washington Street when she lost control of the vehicle and slid through the intersection at North Main Avenue and struck the northbound vehicle on North Main Avenue that was driven by Stacey Matson, 29, 2325 Collins Ave., Apt. B. The collision then caused Matson’s vehicle to strike a parked vehicle on North Main Avenue that is owned by Andrew Landrum, 604 N. Main Ave., which was then pushed into the vehicle parked in front of Landrum’s vehicle on North Main Avenue that is owned by Cheryl Wolaver, 610 N. Main Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-6:45 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to an apartment building fire at 768 Countryside Drive.

-1:27 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-5:36 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to an electrical problem.

-3:22 a.m. to 6:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-2:50 to 6:08 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to two calls on report of a possible gas leak.

-12:58 a.m. to 6:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-8:51 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of an automobile crash with injuries.

-8:07 p.m.: smoke. Crews responded to the report of smoke.

-8:03 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to the report of broken sprinkler pipe.

-7:01 a.m. to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-12:17 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

FRIDAY

-10:14 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-10:01 p.m.: service call. Medics responded to assist and individual.

-8:39 a.m. to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.