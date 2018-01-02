Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:03 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report of a suspicious green Oldsmobile sitting near the driveway of 13555 Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-1:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the overpass at South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township to investigate a complaint that a motor fell off of a service truck.

-1:14 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-7:21 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 11000 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

MONDAY

-9:27 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to East Shelby Road at Wells Road in McLean Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-5:24 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report a suspicious black and silver Honda SUV near Auglaize Farmers Cooperative on Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-6:03 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report of a suspicious car at Preferred Printing on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-11:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 5100 block of Basinburg Road in Cynthian Township on the report of harassing text messages.

-5:40 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to Dingman Slagle Road at Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-12:55 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to Deweese Road at Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

SATURDAY

-10:04 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-8:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the Sidney Door and Window on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township to investigate the report of smoke and flames in the area.

-4:41 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Miller Road in Loramie Township on the report of a flipped vehicle.

-4:06 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to state Route 65 at Wildermuth Road in Jackson Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-4 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 9080 Lockington Dam Road in Washington Township on the request for someone to be removed from the residence.

-3:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of East Hoewisher Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-3:17 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 11000 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report a vehicle went off the roadway into a ditch.

FRIDAY

-9:10 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police responded to 109 N. Mill St. in Dinsmore Township to investigate the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

SATURDAY

-7:07 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-12:09 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police responded to 108 Sherwood Drive in Dinsmore Township to investigate the complaint a snowmobile had operated in the yard of the residence.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:57 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to Auglaize County on the report of the smell of propane.

-11:44 a.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson and Quincy Fire Departments and Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-10:51 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 16800 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-7:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

-6:54 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to the Ohio State Patrol’s request for help with a crash with injuries at mile-marker 106 on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County.

-5:16 a.m.: lines down. Lockington Fire Department responded to the railroad crossing at East Lockington Road in Orange Township on the report power lines were down on a CSX vehicle.

-2:59 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

MONDAY

-7:08 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

-6:01 p.m.: fire. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to 214 E. Canal St. in Salem Township on the report of the smell of gas.

-5:58 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-4:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16500 block of Montra Road in Dinsmore Township.

-2:58 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4700 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

-2:31 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police were dispatched to the unit block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

-12:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-11:11 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 1200 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-8:12 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of East College Street in Jackson Township.

-5:51 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-8:10 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Park Street in Loramie Township.

-12:39 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-3:01 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

-1:37 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

–1:23 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-5:44 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to 17111 State Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of smoke on the first floor of the building.

-4:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-10:37 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-7:08 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

At around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy talks with the driver of a car that hit a snowy patch on the 11000 block of state Route 29, causing them to slide into the ditch and become stuck in the deep snow there. Multiple slide-offs were being reported around the area as drivers go over snow and ice covered patches of road. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN123117Slide.jpg At around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy talks with the driver of a car that hit a snowy patch on the 11000 block of state Route 29, causing them to slide into the ditch and become stuck in the deep snow there. Multiple slide-offs were being reported around the area as drivers go over snow and ice covered patches of road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

