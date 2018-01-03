Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:35 a.m.: assault. A warrant was issued after an alleged assault was reported.

Crashes

Kimberly Hooker, 51, 125 Mound St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:32 p.m.

Hooker was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue when she struck the rear of the vehicle driven by Ralph Schemmel, 86, 1809 Daniel Place.

• Chasity Inman, 22, 412 Apollo St., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:47 a.m.

Inman was traveling eastbound on Lunar Street and when attempting to turn northbound onto Aldrin Drive she slid on the ice and snowy roadway and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle on Aldrin Drive that was facing the north.

The other vehicle is owned by Joseph Clayton, 2317 Aldrin Drive.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:16 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to 2400 Industrial Drive after a sprinkler activated from a malfunction.

-12:08 to 10:38 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-7:58 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to a good intent call.

-2:46 p.m.: service call. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-11:50 a.m. to 8:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-11:13 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a passenger vehicle fire.

-10:20 a.m.: service call. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-9:53 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm that was unintentionally activated.

-8:58 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to a good intent call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

