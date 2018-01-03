Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:27 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated the report of a scam at 5400 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

TUESDAY

-11:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

-11:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-11:20 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 9595 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report someone had broken into the home the previous night.

-8:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 11600 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of threats.

Village log

TUESDAY

-5:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:44 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police and Deputies were dispatched to state Route 705 at Barhorst Road in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-7:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-3:26 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department and Police responded to Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:06 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-5:46 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 11900 block of Clay Street in Salem Township.

-4:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township. -3:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Peridot Drive in Anna.

Despite substantial damage to the vehicles, no one was hurt when two pickup trucks collided at the intersection of state Route 705 and Barhorst Road around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3. A stop sign was knocked over in the accident. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie Police and Rescue responded to the scene. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN010417CrashLG1-1.jpg Despite substantial damage to the vehicles, no one was hurt when two pickup trucks collided at the intersection of state Route 705 and Barhorst Road around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3. A stop sign was knocked over in the accident. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie Police and Rescue responded to the scene.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

