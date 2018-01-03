Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-9:27 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated the report of a scam at 5400 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township.
TUESDAY
-11:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.
-11:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
-11:20 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 9595 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report someone had broken into the home the previous night.
-8:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 11600 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report of threats.
Village log
TUESDAY
-5:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-1:44 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police and Deputies were dispatched to state Route 705 at Barhorst Road in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
-7:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.
-3:26 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department and Police responded to Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.
-12:06 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.
TUESDAY
-5:46 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 11900 block of Clay Street in Salem Township.
-4:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township. -3:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Peridot Drive in Anna.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.