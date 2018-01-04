Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:48 p.m.: warrant. Samantha Barga, 20, 236 Jefferson St., Apt. 4, was arrested on a Mercer County warrant.

-5:09 p.m.: warrant. David L. Scragg, 43, at large, was arrested on an active warrant and was charged with drug abuse.

-1:17 p.m.: warrant. Tyler A. Hurst, 31, 623 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-12:20 p.m.: contempt. Corey A. Atkins, 39, of Troy, was arrested for contempt.

TUESDAY

-5:48 p.m.: identity theft. Louis Steel IV, 41, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 70, reported someone opened an account in his name and made fraudulent purchases.

Crashes

Matthew Musser, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle rash on Wednesday at 9:25 p.m.

Musser was traveling southbound on South Miami Avenue near New Colombia Street when he lost control of his vehicle when attempting to negotiate the curve in the roadway and crashed into the wall on the east side of the roadway.

• Alberto Lopez, 29, 1307 Tully Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:58 p.m.

Lopez was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street on the Interstate 75 overpass when he struck the rear of the vehicle that had slowed down in front of him for traffic.

The other vehicle was driven by Deena Stanley, 40, 405 Poplar St.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:10 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a sprinkler activation from a malfunction.

-3:23 to 9:52 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:09 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted an carbon monoxide investigation.

-5:17 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a mutual aid fire call with Port Jefferson Fire Department.

TUESDAY

-10 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.