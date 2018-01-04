Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:35 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-2:41 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist the Sidney Police Department with a pursuit.

WEDNESDAY

-4:06 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a truck backed into a sign.

-3:12 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report that a suspicious white box truck was going door to door selling meat in the 19000 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins and Anna Police responded to 109 N. Mill St. in Dinsmore Township to investigate a complaint.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:49 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16800 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-11:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10300 block of Scott Road in Franklin Township.

-7:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of East Canal Street in Salem Township.

-5:12 p.m.: fire. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson, Fletcher and Sidney Fire Departments and Deputies responded to 5940 State Route 29 in Perry Township for a structure fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

