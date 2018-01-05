Grand jury indicts pair on drug charges

SIDNEY – A Sidney pair has been indicted on drug trafficking charges by the Shelby County grand jury. Another man faces a rape charge for allegedly accosting a woman who was unconscious at the time.

The cases were among several handed down following their regular monthly session Thursday. Those accused will face their arraignment Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

David W. Arnett Jr., 50, and Mona L. Arnett, 46, both of 3404 Chickasaw Court, face charges accusing them of trafficking drugs from their home, and, in the presence of a juvenile.

David Arnett is charged four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Two counts are fourth-degree felonies as the other charges are third-degree and second-degree felonies. Authorities allege Arnett sold drugs Aug. 29 and Sept. 21, both in 2016; possessed drugs in the presence of a juvenile on Sept. 22, 2016; and packed drugs for sale at his home on March 7, 2017.

Mona Arnett is charged with permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. She is accused of permitting drug trafficking activity in her home, and had drugs near a juvenile.

Scott E. Hudgins, 54, 760 Countryside Lane Apt. 4, was indicted for rape, a first-degree felony. According to court records, Hudgins is believed to have had sexual activity with a woman who was intoxicated and asleep on Sept. 3.

In other cases:

• Chayce Roberts, 23, 614 East Ave., was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Dec. 11 with 16 bindles of Fentanyl and syringes. He remains incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

• Ashley T. Hughes, 32, at large, was charged with possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested Feb. 20 with heroin and Fentanyl.

• Wesley D. Conaster, 27, 505 N. Main Ave., was indicted on a charge of safecracking, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege he broke into a safe owned by Jesse Yates of Sidney. He also accepted personal checks belonging to Yates that he knew were stolen.

• Roger J. Young, 23, 319 ½ S. Wilkinson Ave., was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charge stems from his Dec. 16 arrest for allegedly possessing heroin.

• Travis E. Nelson, 1467 E. Court St. Apt. F, is facing a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Robbie J. Carr, 18, at large, was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony; and, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of entering a home at 411 S. Main Ave., and a garage at 606 Lynn St.

• Warren J. Powers, 28, at large, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs; and, one count of possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested for allegedly having methamphetamine and morphine during a Feb. 13 arrest.

• Michael S. Ritchie, 40, 5820 Bradley Drive, Tipp City, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of having cocaine during a March 2 arrest.

• Megan E. Myers, 24, 13844 Sharp Road, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She is alleged to have been in possession of cannabinoid pharmacophore during a June 22 arrest.

• Harold Jesus Cerda Jr., 29, Beaverton, Michigan, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Dec. 4 reportedly with marijuana and packaging materials. He will face arraignment on Feb. 1.

Man charged with rape

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

