Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:55 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of vandalism at 401 Miami River Road in Orange Township. Two posts and a chain have been damaged in the past two days.

-1:05 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies investigated a report of a one-vehicle property damage crash at state Route 119 and state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-8:45 a.m.: hit-skip. Deputies investigated a hit-skip crash in the 3000 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township. The person hit a tree and took some roads signs down overnight.

-2:07 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies and Sidney Police were informed a vehicle was stolen from Speedway, 1529 Michigan St. in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:04 p.m.: mutual aid. Jackson Center Fire was put on stand by for mutual aid at a house fire at 10941 Valley Road in Auglaize County.

-12:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-6:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Fork Street in Jackson township.

-5:11 a.m.: mutual aid. Maplewood Fire was dispatched to 1500 County Road 21 in Logan County for mutual aid at a chimney fire.

SATURDAY

-1135 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-10:46 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Minster Life Squad were dispatched to the 2000 block of Loy Road in Cynthian Township.

-4:42 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher

