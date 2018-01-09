Sidney man ordered to prison on domestic violence conviction

SIDNEY – Previous domestic violence conduct factored into the three-year prison term handed a Sidney man last week in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Also, incarceration orders were handed out in several other cases ruled on by Judge James Stevenson recently.

Harold J. Engley III, 505 ½ N. Main Ave., was ordered to serve three years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

Stevenson noted Engley’s previous domestic violence convictions in Miami County as a factor in his sentencing.

Court records indicate Engley assaulted his wife on Sept. 13 by punching her several times and causing her injury.

Other cases include:

• Katrina M. Fitzgerald, 21, 744 Brooklyn Ave. Lot 13, received two separate 11-month prison terms when sentenced in two cases. She was ordered to serve her terms consecutively giving her 22 months total with the ODRC.

She was also ordered to pay $1,270.99 in restitution and assessed court costs.

Fitzgerald’s continued criminal conduct was noted in court records leading to the incarceration.

She was convicted on charges of theft, a fifth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. The charges stem from the theft of bank cards belonging to another person.

On Jan. 4, Fitzgerald failed to appear for a probation violation hearing. She was soon arrested and held on a $2,500 bond until her sentencing.

• Michael Hammersley, 33, St. Marys, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a charge of attempted illegal conveyance of prohibited item into a detention facility. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

On April 17, Sidney Police arrested Hammersley after being stopped while driving along I-75. He was found to be trying to conceal a bag of cocaine while being booked into the Shelby County Jail.

He was originally sentenced to five years of community control being ordered to successfully completing the drug and alcohol counseling program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima. On Dec. 8, Hammersley was terminated from the program for aggression and having contraband in the form of cocaine.

The court also ordered he forfeit his 2004 Chevy Colorado truck to the court, which was used to commit a crime.

• Timothy Scott Ervin, 26, Springfield, Ohio, received 17 months with the ODRC on a count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a fourth-degree felony. He was also fined $1,350 and assessed court costs.

Stevenson also suspended Ervin’s driver’s license for three years, ordered he must have restrictive license plates and a locking device on his car, when his license is reinstated. He is must also successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling.

Court records noted previous OVI convictions on Ervin’s record.

• Robert Joseph Honious, 28, Dayton, received 17 months in prison on a charge of attempted failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. He pled guilty to charge during a status conference hearing.

On Nov. 8, Honious fled Sidney Police following a traffic stop and travelled more than 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.

• Josh R. McMasters, 40, Lewisburg, was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

He was arrested in Sidney while possessing Fentanyl.

• Rebecca Brussell-Burnside, 37, 11236 Luthman Road, Anna, was ordered to serve 120 days in the county jail on a charge of attempted illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was ordered to pay $1,994 in restitution to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services.

Court records indicate the incarceration period will be reconsidered after she serves 58 days and the restitution is paid in full.

• Michael W. Engle, 32, 229 S. Brooklyn Ave., failed to appear for sentencing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

• Maria Del-Milagro J. Figueroa, 33, at large, failed to appear for her sentencing on a charge of attempted receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Engley http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_EngleyHaroldIII_18.jpg Engley Brussell-Burnside http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_BurnsideBrussellRebecca_18.jpg Brussell-Burnside Hammersley http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_HammersleyMichael_18.jpg Hammersley Honious http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_HoniousRobert_18.jpg Honious McMasters http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_McMastersJosh_18.jpg McMasters Ervin http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_ErvinTimothyScott_18.jpg Ervin Fitzgerald http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_FitzgeraldKatrina_18.jpg Fitzgerald

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.