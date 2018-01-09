Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:56 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs found on the sidewalk near the American Red Cross on West Water Street in Clinton Township.

-2:29 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-12:41 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the the 14000 block of Charm Hill Drive in Orange Township on the report of a past trespassing.

-9:04 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to East Parkwood Street at Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township to assist the Sidney Police Department.

MONDAY

-9:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to Wilson Health to investigate a complaint.

-12:58 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated the report of a suspicious person in the 9000 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.

-7:50 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 10000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of a white pickup truck in a ditch.

-7:34 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 14000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-7:08 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 11000 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-7:04 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-6:59 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the Reineke Schipper Road at state Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-6:51 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched near 16487 state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-6:01 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-5:42 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-2:10 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Millcreek Road at Creekside Court in Clinton Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-2:05 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Kuther Road at state Route 29 on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-12:49 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle in a field.

SUNDAY

-10:17 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report two suspicious vehicles were parked in the driveway of 13856 State Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-9:02 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-7:35 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

SATURDAY

-8:20 a.m.: domestic violence. Dustin Michael Hoaglin, 18, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:32 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Fort Loramie Police responded to Industrial Machine Services on Tower Drive in McLean Township on the report of a stolen trailer.

MONDAY

-6:58 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Anna Police responded to Interstate 75 northbound at state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a truck in a ditch.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:34 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to North Main Avenue at North Street in Clinton Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

MONDAY

-9:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-8:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14900 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-3:54 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

-noon.: medical. Houston Rescue and Fire responded to the 5200 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-7:09 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-6:41 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8400 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-6:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

