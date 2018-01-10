Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:35 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 570 Doorley Road in Clinton Township on the report a window was vandalized.

-2:10 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 7401 Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township on the report of credit card fraud.

-1:53 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to the 16400 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township on the report of threatening text messages.

-11:33 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that a gunshot was heard in the area near 2181 W. Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-8:53 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated the report a suspicious black Volvo was parked in the driveway and neighbor of 13643 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-7:13 a.m.: K-9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K-9 narcotics search in Preble County.

-6:07 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched on two calls to the Sulpher Heights Bridge in the 14000 block of South Main Avenue in Clinton Township on the report a vehicle was in a ditch and of a crash.

-3:42 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched the 6000 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

TUESDAY

-5:45 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 1511 W. Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a past burglary.

-3:03 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Sidney Freybury Road in Salem Township on the report a car crashed into a tree.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-12:52 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Anna Police responded to the 100 block of Timber Trail in Anna on the report of a stolen flatbed trailer.

-12:08 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Anna and Botkins Police responded to Shell gas station on East Main Street in Anna on the report of a stolen vehicle.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:04 a.m.

The vehicle driven by Daniel Wade, 53, 220 Oak Ave., was stuck in the ditch on the west side of the roadway on County Road 25A and when attempting to get his vehicle out of the ditch he backed into a northbound vehicle sticking the rear driver’s side wheelwell with his driver’s side rear bumper.

The other vehicle was driven by Vilma Diaz-Sanabria, 46, 110 Village Parkway, Jackson Center.

• James LaFoe, 18, of Minster, was cited for speeding after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:49 a.m.

LaFoe was traveling northbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road when he told deputies he was unable to slow down or stop in time, because he was driving too fast for road conditions, and crashed into the flatbed trailer that was pulled by a vehicle making a left turn into a private driveway from Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Korey Spradlin, 51, 10518 Hardin Wapakoneta Road, Sidney.

One of LaFoe’s passengers, Aaron Bergman, 20, of Minster, was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

LaFoe’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Meyer’s Towing of Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:56 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Police responded to a fire alarm at Distribution and Transportation Service on Tower Drive in McLean Township.

-8 a.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Lehman Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-5:42 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash.

-4:44 a.m.: fire. Anna and Van Buren Township Fire Departments responded to Dorothy Love on Cisco Road in Clinton Township for a fire alarm.

TUESDAY

-7:30 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-6:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County on a call.

-3:55 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

