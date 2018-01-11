Police log

THURSDAY

-5:06 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Tina Rae McElroy, 34, 415 N. Walnut Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

WEDNESDAY

-8:21 p.m.: theft. Michael Lescowitch, 65, 614 N. Miami Ave., reported the theft of a .22-caliber revolver, valued at $125, and a .22-caliber Henry rifle lever action, valued at $250.

Jan. 5

-7:27 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police are conducting a criminal trespass investigtion at 961 Buckeye Ave.

Crashes

Eric Barnes, 21, 335 Bon Air Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:16 a.m.

Barry Zerkle, 47, 450 Rush Creek, was traveling southbound on Miami Avenue at New Columbia Street and when his vehicle began to slide left toward a water pump on South Miami Avenue, he stopped, backed up, then began to pull forward again and was struck in the rear by Barnes’s vehicle which was traveling southbound behind him.

• Emma Zerkle, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operation without control after a crash on Wednesday at 7:03 a.m.

Zerkle was traveling northbound on South Main Avenue when she lost control due to the icy road condition and struck the left, rear corner of a vehicle parked facing the north on the right side of South Main Avenue, which was a one-way street.

The other vehicle is owned by Samuel Walker Jr, 610 ½ S. Main Ave.

• Donald Worrell, 65, of Miamisburg, was cited with one-way street after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:33 p.m.

Worrell was traveling southbound on North Main Avenue, going the wrong way on a one-way street, when he struck a westbound vehicle on North Street in the intersection.

The other vehicle was driven by Joseph Thomas, 57, of Fletcher.

Thomas was transported by a private vehicle to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:48 to 5:50 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:19 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 4401 Knoop Johnson Road for a garage fire.

-11:31 a.m. to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-11:31 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

