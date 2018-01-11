Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-2:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at McCloskey School Road in Orange Township on the report a one-vehicle crash.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-1:13 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.
-9 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.
-8:33 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to Darke County for a fire call.
WEDNESDAY
-11:18 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County for a fire alarm.
-9:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Port Jefferson and Lockington Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to 4401 Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township for a garage fire.
-8:11 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brugeman Road in McLean Township.
-7:56 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5400 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.