Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at McCloskey School Road in Orange Township on the report a one-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:13 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-9 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-8:33 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to Darke County for a fire call.

WEDNESDAY

-11:18 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County for a fire alarm.

-9:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Port Jefferson and Lockington Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to 4401 Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township for a garage fire.

-8:11 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brugeman Road in McLean Township.

-7:56 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5400 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

