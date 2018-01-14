Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-11:11 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies investigated a report that someone struck a mailbox at 3480 N. Kuther Road in Franklin Township.

-7:51 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Patterson Halpin Road on a report of a vehicle in the ditch in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:11 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to East Shelby and Lock Two roads on a report of a vehicle in the ditch in Van Buren Township.

-1:58 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-3:19 p.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies investigated a report of someone hitting a vehicle and leaving the scene.

FRIDAY

-10:25 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Fire were dispatched to a crash with trapped victims at Lindsey Road at state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:29 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 500 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-3:28 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-12:01 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Botkins Police were dispatched to Boomerang Rubber, 215 s. Mill St., Botkins.

SATURDAY

-10:40 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-10:12 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire, Quincy Rescue, Quincy Fire and deputies were dispatched to a garage fire at 6557 Main St. in Perry Township.

-9:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-9:32 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-9:02 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-3:28 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire was dispatched to West State Street at the CSX Railroad where a line from a propane tank was on fire near the switch heater.

-12:29 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-8:17 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-6:13 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire was dispatched to Jerry Drive at North Main Street in Jackson Township on a report of a transformer on fire.

-1:29 a.m.: structure fire. Anna Rescue, Anna Fire, Botkins Fire, Jackson Center Fire, Van Buren Township Fire, New Bremen Fire and New Knoxville Fire were dispatched to a structure fire at 9046 Hardin Pike Road.

FRIDAY

-10:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Shelby Freyburg Road in Auglaize County for mutual aid.

-5:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:19 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Anna Fire were dispatched to the 89 mile marker of Interstate 75 northbound for a semi-tractor trailer in the ditch.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

