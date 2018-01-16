Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:55 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to Short Road at Stoker Road on the report a vehicle was in a ditch.

-7:39 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road at Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report a semitrailer was in a ditch.

-1:53 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township on the report a vehicle was stuck on a guide-wire.

-12:28 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

MONDAY

-4:44 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report a vehicle was in a ditch.

-12:46 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 2845 State Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle was trespassing in the driveway and would not move.

-10:13 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-7:33 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Newport Auto on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a tire came off of a vehicle and struck another vehicle.

-7:27 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 66 at Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report a one-vehicle crash.

-7:09 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-6:19 to 7:09 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to three calls at mile-marker 88 on Interstate 75 south in Orange Township on the report a vehicle was in a ditch.

SUNDAY

-9:21 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 20000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report a semitrailer was in a ditch.

-9:06 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 10500 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

-5:31 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 16925 Sharp Road in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a shed.

-5:30 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated a report that a suspicious person dropped a box off on the north side of the 15000 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-2 p.m.: assault. A warrant was issued after an alleged assault was reported.

Jan. 10

-2:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. Gerald Calland, 74, 570 Doorley Road, Sidney, reported damage to a window screen, a Pella double pane window and aluminum siding on his home caused by a BB gun.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the responding deputy lined up the holes, and believed the BB could have come from a window in the house across the street. Calland did not believe it came from his elderly neighbor’s house and thought it must have come from a vehicle driving by, instead.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:54 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police investigated the report a suspicious car at Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:44 a.m.: assist other unit. Anna Police responded to assist another unit at mile-marker 100 on I-75 south in Dinsmore Township

MONDAY

-10:45 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police was dispatched the mile-marker 101 on I-75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report a vehicle was in a ditch.

-10:38 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Anna Police and Fire Department were dispatched the mile-marker 101 on Interstate 75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-10:35 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police was dispatched to Amsterdam Road at I-75 south on the report a vehicle was in a ditch.

Crashes

No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:10 a.m.

Amanda Tingler, 37, 7891 Hardin Wapak Road, Sidney, was traveling southbound on Miami Conservancy Road when her vehicle slid on the slick roadway, crossed over into the northbound lane and went off the east side of the road and struck a pioneer pole. The collision caused cosmetic damage to the pole.

Tingler was able to drive the 2002 Chevrolet Blazer from the scene, but it sustained moderate body damage.

• No citation was issued following a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:30 a.m.

Michael Holfinger, 30, of Covington, was traveling southbound in the 6000 block of state Route 66 when the front driver’s side wheel came off of the vehicle and struck a parked car that was for sale at Newport Auto Sales on state Route 66.

• No one was cited following a crash on Friday at 10:25 p.m.

Jacob Scott Gates, 20, of 217 Elizabeth Drive, Russia, was traveling east in the 10000 block of state route 47 when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered road. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and entered a side ditch and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top.

Gates was not injured in the crash.

His 2006 GMC Canyon was disabled in the crash and towed from the scene.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m.

Lynne Walker, 36, of Troy, was traveling eastbound in the 8000 block of Lehman Road when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the road to the south and overturned into a ditch. The vehicle then came to a rest on its roof.

Walker exited the vehicle through a window. She was treated on the scene by Houston Rescue.

The 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6:07 a.m.

Loretta Burton, 49, 3362 Leatherwood Creek Road, Sidney, was traveling northbound on South Main Avenue when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle as she was coming down the bridge due to road conditions. The vehicle crossed the center line and the driver’s side struck the concrete wall on the west side of the roadway. Her vehicle then bounced off the wall, crossed the center line again and struck the east side of the concrete wall head-on before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes facing the south.

The 2005 Chevrolet Blazer was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 3:03 p.m.

Walker Mustain, 19, 10811 Sidney Freyburg Road, Sidney, was traveling southbound in the 11000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road when he went off the right, west, side of the roadway, struck a small tree and the came to a stop in a field.

Mustain told the responding deputy he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer that was standing in the roadway.

His vehicle was driven from the scene after it was removed from the ditch by Elmer’s Towing of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:58 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-5:45 a.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Jackson Center, Maplewood, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments, CareFlight and Deputies responded to Shroyer Road at state Route 65 in Salem Township to a crash involving a vehicle on its side in which a person had been trapped.

-3 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 400 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-8:55 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 13100 block of State Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-2:37 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire Department responded to Miami County on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-1:36 p.m.: fire. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson, Sidney and Fletcher Fire Departments responded to the report of a structure fire alarm at B&B Ag-Vantages, Inc. on Miami Shelby Road in Green Township.

-noon: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10,000 block of state Route 47A in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:15 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire and Botkins Police responded to mile-marker 99 on I-75 south in Franklin Township on the report of a crash with injuries involving a car and a semitrailer.

-10:05 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to mile-marker 95 on I-75 south in Franklin Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash into some trees.

-6:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 600 block of East College Street in Jackson Township.

-4:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16100 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township.

-12:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15800 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township.

-12:15 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

SUNDAY

-10:04 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

