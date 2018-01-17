Police log

TUESDAY

-4:03 p.m.: theft-deception. Jessica L. Nafzger, 38, of Piqua, was arrested for theft-deception and two prohibited standing or parking charges after Family Dollar on Wapakoneta Avenue reported merchandise valued at $8, which was later recovered.

-12:25 p.m.: found property. A Visa debit card in the name of Kurt Kernen was found and turned into the police department.

-8:11 a.m.: warrant. Norman E. Reed, 45, 225 N. West Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Eric Roe, 30, 106 E. Main Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a crash on Tuesday at 5:21 p.m.

Roe was traveling westbound on Michigan Street at Fourth Avenue in the left turn lane when the light turned yellow and he began to turn onto Fourth Avenue and struck the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Jevin Turley, 22, 522, Franklin Ave.

• Jennifer Coverstone, 59, 105 W. Pinehurst Ave., was cited with failure to control after a crash on Tuesday at 9:20 a.m.

Coverstone was traveling southbound on Tully Drive when she attempted to pull over to the curb in front of 1339 Tully Drive and struck a parked vehicle at the location.

The other vehicle is owned by Susan Brunswick, 1345 Tully Drive.

• Richard Swartz, 63, 1305 Constitution Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:19 p.m.

Swartz was stopped facing the north on North Miami Avenue when the light turned green and the vehicle in front of him had started to go, as did Swartz; however, when Swartz began forward he briefly looked down and then rear-ended the vehicle in front of that was driven by Timothy Pitchford, 49, 10870 Stangel Road.

• No one was cited with after a crash on Monday at 12:37 p.m.

Daniel Branscum, 29, 3212 Red Feather Drive, was traveling southbound in the parking lot of 1529 East Court Street when his vehicle slid on the snow and ice and collided with an unoccupied, parked vehicle that is owed by Darryl Vanhook, 1529 E. Court St., Apt. B.

• Seth Miller, 18, 7080 Knoop Johnston Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:18 p.m.

Miller was traveling westbound on North Street at Ohio Avenue when he failed to slow down in time and struck the vehicle in front of him that was slowing for traffic.

The other vehicle was driven by Linda Willis, 50, 881 Merri Lane.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:21 to 6:04 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-10:54 p.m.: fire. Crews were dispatched for a dryer fire, which was out upon firefighters’ arrival.

-6:10 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a cooking fire.

-11:22 a.m. to 10:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three false fire alarms.

-7:18 a.m. to 2:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

