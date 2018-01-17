Sheriff’s log

-4:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a scam at 14325 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.

-3:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:48 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to Botkins School on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-7:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police responded to M & A Muffler and Tire on North Main Street in McLean Township on the report someone was trying to use possible counterfeit money.

Crashes

Jessica Geer, 16, of Maplewood, was taken by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:45 a.m.

Geer was traveling southwest on state Route 65 and was negotiating a left hand curve at the intersection of Shroyer Road when she lost control of her vehicle on the ice covered roadway and went off the left side of the road. Her vehicle then hit a tree and overturned before coming to a stop near the tree and on its left side facing the east.

The 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto of Sidney.

• No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:39 a.m.

Jason Xu, 46, of San Gabriel, California, was traveling south on Miami Conservancy Road and after negotiating a left curve, went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. His vehicle then traveled across Hathaway Road into a ditch and struck several small trees before coming to a stop in a field.

Fire, rescue

-2:29 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of West State Route in Dinsmore Township.

-1:48 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4300 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

TUESDAY

-11:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

