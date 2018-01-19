Police log

Police are investigating a report of an alleged aggravated burglary that occurred at 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday. The alleged victim reported the rear entry storm door of his residence was damaged when it was forced open, and the car keys to his 2006 Honda and $575 were stolen. Damage is set at $150. No other information is available at this time.

THURSDAY

-10:32 p.m.: warrant. Courtney L. Vaughn, 27, 301 E. Robinwood St., was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-10:15 a.m.: theft by threat. Lois Carman, 73, 1062 Colonial Drive, reported she was scammed out of $1,600.

-9:41 a.m.: theft. Sheila K. Robinson, 58, 204 Doorley Road, Apt. A, reported the past theft of 20 hydrocodone-acetaminophen pills from her residence.

-9:04 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report that a window was damaged on each of three vehicles in the 300 block of East Parkwood Street, and that a purse was stolen out of each vehicle. Each purse contained a driver’s license; one belonging to Jane Ulrich, 58, one belonging to Beth Roe, 47, both of Sidney, and one belonging to Kylie Hirschfeld, 26, of Fort Loramie. The purses contained multiple credit cards, glasses, sunglasses, personal paperwork, make-up, an iPhone, a wallet. A total of $650 was stolen. Later, each purse, the wallet, iPhone, make-up, glasses and credit cards were recovered.

Crashes

Whitney Worley, 26, 803 ½ S. Main Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:54 p.m.

Worley was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue when she looked down to pick up an item and rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of her at the red light at West Court Street that was driven by Sara Conrad, 37, 810 Foraker Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-4:36 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 913 W. Miami Ave.

-12:12 to 7:23 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-2:35 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-11:13 a.m. to 10:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

