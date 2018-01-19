Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:53 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile-marker 86 on Interstate 75 north to assist Miami County with the pursuit of a semitrailer.

-11:25 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 9522 Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a bullet hole in the caller’s car.

-7:28 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at Dingman Slagle Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash.

-6:15 to 6:28 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched on two calls on Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Kuther Road about the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-3:48 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to River Road at South Vandemark Road in Orange Township on the report a guardrail was damaged.

THURSDAY

-3:08 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to Johnson Slagle Road at state Route 705 on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:14 a.m: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of East Park Street in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

-1:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report a Honda Element was on its side.

THURSDAY

-8:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Township.

-5:59 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13400 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

