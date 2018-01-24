Police log

TUESDAY

-5:46 p.m.: criminal damaging. Joshua Burton, 43, 301 N. West Ave., reported a tire and a right side window on his vehicle were damaged in the 400 block of North West Avenue.

-2:31 p.m.: assault. A warrant was issued after an alleged assault was reported.

-8:30 a.m.: warrant. Darryl Simpson, 38, of Toledo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant through the Sidney Municipal Court.

SUNDAY

-4:16 p.m.: physical control of a vehicle. Aaron S. Allenbaugh, 27, 400 E. Court St., was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Crashes

Carol Dye, 77, 632 Folkerth Ave., Apt. 31, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:34 p.m.

Dye was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue in the left lane when he attempted to change lanes into the right lane and struck the northbound vehicle in the right lane on Fourth Avenue that was driven by Shannon Leach, 30, 324 Buckeye Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:15 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-10:24 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation. Nothing was found.

-9:50 a.m. to 10:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.