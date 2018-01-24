Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:52 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

TUESDAY

-9:30 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 13166 State Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of threats.

-7:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 1661 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township that a door to the residence had been tampered with three days in a row.

-6:55 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Linden Avenue in Franklin Township on the report a suspicious van went into driveways on the roadway.

-5:02 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist the Ohio State Patrol search a vehicle on Rangeline Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-4:40 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Russia Road on the report a speed limit sign flew into the caller’s vehicle’s windshield.

-4:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-3:30 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report a low wire was over the road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-11:16 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-6:55 a.m.: crash with injuries. Jackson Center and Maplewood Fire Departments responded to Logan County on the report of a rollover crash.

-12:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11300 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-10:03 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-6:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of Edgewood Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

