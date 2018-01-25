Troopers seize 50 pounds of pot

PIQUA — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers seized 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana valued at approximately $226,950 during a traffic stop Wednesday morning, according to an OSHP press release.

As a result, OSHP troopers filed felony drug charges against a Georgia man in Miami County Municipal Court.

On Wednesday at 8:42 a.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan registration for an improper lane change and a following too close violation on Interstate 75 near milepost 84. Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, according to a press release from the OSHP. Troopers uncovered the contraband during a probable cause search of the vehicle.

The suspect, Kasheem R. Hill, 26, of Marietta, Georia, was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, Hill could face up to nine years in prison and up to a $17,500 fine.

Hill was arraigned Thursday morning before being released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing for Hill is scheduled for Feb. 1.

The reported 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized during a traffic stop in Miami County on Wednesday morning.

Georgia man faces felony charges