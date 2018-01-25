Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:24 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to East Lockington Road at Lindsey Road in Washington Township on the report a vehicle was in a field.

-9:58 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to mile-marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township to assist another unit.

WEDNESDAY

-8:43 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to Lake Loramie State Park Campgrounds on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of loud music in the park.

-3:31 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to Houston High School on Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report a vehicle was keyed during the game the night before.

-3:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 119 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated the report of a possible scam at 403 N. Ohio St. in Jackson Township.

-6:33 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Anna Police was dispatched to Anna Store and Lock on South Pike Street in Franklin Township on the report of a stolen trailer.

-3:24 p.m.: trash dumping. Jackson Center Police investigated the report of trash dumping in the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:29 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 4600 block of Dormire Road in Green Township.

-1:21 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Lynn Street in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

