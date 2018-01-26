Police log

FRIDAY

-midnight: warrant. Spenser L. Anderson, 21, 4865 State Route 29 E., was arrested on an outstanding Logan County warrant.

THURSDAY

-4:29 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after an alleged domestic violence incident was reported.

-3:54 p.m.: warrant. Rashaan S. Jones, 43, 420 Jefferson St., was arrested on grand jury indictments.

-2:52 p.m.: burglary. Gerald Bales, 59, 201 S. Highland Ave., reported a past burglary and the theft of a Phillips 55-inch flat screen TV, valued at $398, and a blue Razor hover-board, valued at $600.

-9:41 a.m.: burglary. Andre Dillon, 23, 1225 Evergreen Drive, reported someone unknown attempted to enter his residence without permission.

Crashes

Jamie Shoemaker, 34, 8070 Hardin Wapak Road, was cited for assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:41 p.m.

Shoemaker was traveling northbound in the turn lane on Wapakoneta Avenue when she rear-ended the vehicle in front of her waiting for the light.

The other vehicle was driven by Lisa Heitman, 59, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:31 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded for the mutual aid of Quincy Fire Department. The call was canceled en route.

-5:13 to 6:38 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-3:11 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

THURSDAY

-4:39 to 6:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.