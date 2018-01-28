County rescue

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:37 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism to a hunting blind in the 8000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:36 p.m.: shooting. Deputies, Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of state Route 66 on a report of a person being shot at.

-10:46 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a complaint of someone driving through a yard in the 10000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-5:55 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire were dispatched to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-5:41 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

SATURDAY

-10:35 p.m.: odor. Anna Fire was dispatched to 204 Lacey Ave. in Dinsmore Township on a report of a natural gas smell at the residence.

-9:56 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Police and Minster Life Squad were dispatched to the 100 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-12:37 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Anna Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West North Street in Anna.

FRIDAY

-11:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Houston Fire Department was dispatched to 5830 Stoker Road in Loramie Township for a fire alarm hallway detector.

-4:23 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Houston Rescue and Houston Fire were dispatched to a crash with injuries at state Route 48 at state Route 66.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

