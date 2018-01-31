Cole sentenced to 18 months in prison

SIDNEY – A Sidney man was handed prison terms to serve while already incarcerated having been sentenced from another county.

Judge James Stevenson ruled on several cases recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Donald Lee Cole, 852 Wiles Road, was sentenced to 18 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. He also received 11 months on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Stevenson ruled the sentences to run during the same time as his terms from Montgomery County are being served.

According to online court records, Cole was driving northbound on Interstate 75 when a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy found the license plates to belong to another vehicle. Two handguns and drugs were found in his vehicle during the stop.

Todd Lowell Hines, 35, incarcerated, entered a guilty plea during a status conference to an amended charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to six months with the ODRC, which will be served consecutively with a 17-month term he is now serving.

In other cases:

• Jesse Orlando Pierce, 49, incarcerated, was sentenced to 120 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was also ordered to pay $125 in restitution and assessed court costs.

• Mary E. Carter, 55, 111 W. Ash St, Piqua, pleaded guilty during a status conference to an amended charge of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. Part of the agreement was for her to forfeit $10,620 in cash accumulated in drug activity and a vehicle that was used.

She was arrested May 8 being found with 130 tablets of Hydrocodone. No date has been set for her sentencing.

• Seth Rollins, 33, Springfield, had his probation revoked on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to successfully complete counseling at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima. Once complete he will be placed on five years of community control.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

