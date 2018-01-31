Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:30 a.m.: assault. An assault was reported.

TUESDAY

-6:18 p.m.: theft. Robyn Hughes, 56, 18482 Johnston Road, reported the theft of two credit cards.

Crashes

Kristina Wiley, 25, Tipp City, was cited with a stop sign violation following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 5:41 p.m.

Wiley was stopped at the intersection on Gleason Street at North Stolle Avenue, when she continued westbound through the intersection and caused a northbound vehicle to strike the rear of her car.

The northbound vehicle was driven by Alpha Kane, 21, 971 Buckeye Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:19 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

TUESDAY

-2:31 p.m. to 11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

