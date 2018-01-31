Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:52 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to 4606 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

TUESDAY

-11:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Michigan Street in Clinton Township to investigate a complaint.

-7:23 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Voisard Street in Loramie Township to investigate a complaint.

-5:05 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-4:33 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of North Kuther Road in Clinton Township to investigate a complaint.

Village log

TUESDAY

-6:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police were dispatched to 106 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a property damage crash.

-4:13 p.m.: hit-skip crash. Anna Police were dispatched to a Subway restaurant, located at 606 E. Main St. in Anna on the report of a hit-skip crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County.

-12:04 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Anna Police, Botkins Fire Department and Botkins Police were dispatched near mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 south in Dinsmore Township.

-11:40 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 2500 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

TUESDAY

-7:44 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Anna Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Anna.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

