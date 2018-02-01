Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:58 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was charged with being unruly.

-7:22 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 16-year-old male was charged with being unruly.

-6:42 p.m.: burglary. Kenneth E. Gehret, 59, 508 Sixth Ave., reported the theft of $20 and his Cricket cellphone, valued at $150, from his residence.

-6 p.m.: warrant. Kandice Marie Centers, 33, 161 ½ N. Miami Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Jeffrey Norton, 53, 1671 Cumberland Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:24 a.m.

Norton was traveling eastbound on Millcreek Road when he did not stop in time and rear-ended the stopped vehicle at a stop sign at the intersection of Fair Road that was driven by Aric Leonard, 41, 5974 Hardin Wapak Road.

• Terry Moon, 60, 721 N. West Ave., was cited with operation without control after a crash on Saturday at 10:13 p.m.

Moon was traveling northbound on North West Avenue when he struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle on the west side of North West Avenue.

The other vehicle is owned by Derik Couch, 701 N. West Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-3:20 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters were dispatched for a vehicle fire.

-2:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-1:06 to 10:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:04 to 7 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

