Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 14864 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of fraudulent charges.

-2:02 p.m.: K-9 search. Deputies conducted a K-9 narcotics search in Logan County.

-1:55 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report a suspicious car was going house to house.

-1:40 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-10:38 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of trash dumping.

-1:27 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Seven Point Court in Orange Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle with lights on.

WEDNESDAY

-4:06 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:47 p.m.: K-9 person tracking. Jackson Center Police responded for a K-9 person tracking in Logan County.

-7:33 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of possible trespassing.

-3:26 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police was dispatched to 404 W. Main St. on the report of hit mailboxes.

Crashes

Ashley Marie Heitbrink, 27, 146 S. Lincoln St., Minster, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:23 p.m.

Heitbrink was traveling westbound on state Route 119 and when slowing down rear-ended the vehicle in front of her that was slowing down to make a left hand turn onto White Feather Trail.

The other vehicle was driven by Robert L. Arnett, 65, 13360 White Feather Trail, Anna.

Anna Resuce, Van Buren Township Fire Department, Minster Life Squad and Deputies responded to the scene.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Arnett and his passenger Lucy Arnett, 66, 13360 White Feather Trail, Anna were transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:10 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.

-12:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-8:21 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 21000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-8:59 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-4:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8700 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

A semitrailer is towed out of the ditch where it crashed in the south bound lane of I-75 just south of exit 102. Traffic was backed up for miles until the truck was finally freed at around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN020118SemiCrash.jpg A semitrailer is towed out of the ditch where it crashed in the south bound lane of I-75 just south of exit 102. Traffic was backed up for miles until the truck was finally freed at around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Van Buren Township Firefighters remove an injured passenger around 4:45 p.m. from a car that was rear-ended by another car driven by Ashley Marie Heitbrink, 27, 146 S. Lincoln St., Minster, while it was preparing to turn from state route 119 onto White Feather Road, Wednesday, Jan. 31. The injured passenger, Lucy Arnett, 66, and driver, Robert L. Arnett, 65, both of 13360 White Feather Trail, Anna, were transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health. Heitbrink was cited with assured clear distance ahead following the crash. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN020118CarCrash-2.jpg Van Buren Township Firefighters remove an injured passenger around 4:45 p.m. from a car that was rear-ended by another car driven by Ashley Marie Heitbrink, 27, 146 S. Lincoln St., Minster, while it was preparing to turn from state route 119 onto White Feather Road, Wednesday, Jan. 31. The injured passenger, Lucy Arnett, 66, and driver, Robert L. Arnett, 65, both of 13360 White Feather Trail, Anna, were transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health. Heitbrink was cited with assured clear distance ahead following the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

