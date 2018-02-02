Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-8:02 a.m.: K-9 search. Deputies conducted a K-9 narcotic search in Logan County.

-8:01 a.m.: K-9 search. Deputies conducted a K-9 narcotic search at the Sidney Alternative School on West Russell Road.

-3:57 a.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to Continental Express on state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report that two males were trespassing on the property.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Departments were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-12:01 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report an unknown type of fire was seen from Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-7:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-7:40 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Russia Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-3:11 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to Auglaize County on the report a chimney fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

