Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-11:14 a.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating a report of larceny.
-10:39 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Basinburg and Galley roads in Cynthian Township on a report of a vehicle striking a fence post.
-9:28 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to Lochard Road and state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
-9:42 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township for a vehicle hitting a pole.
-9:25 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 lock of Cardo Road where someone hit a mailbox overnight.
-8:22 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Botkins and East Shelby roads in Van Buren Township on a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
-7:49 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on a report of a past incident of criminal damaging.
-7:46 a.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Gearhart Road on a report of a fight.
SATURDAY
-10:02 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of vehicles driving in a field behind the house.
-8:38 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Kirkwood and Knoop Johnston roads on a report of a truck in a field.
-5:15 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Gearhart Road on a report of a fight.
-2:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.
-9:45 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of slashed tires in the 15000 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.
-6:31 a.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies are investigating a one-vehicle rollover at Childrens Home and Deam roads in Orange Township. There was no one around the vehicle.
FRIDAY
-4:53 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies are investigating a property damage crash at Broad and Main streets.
-3:11 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Anna Rescue, Maplewood Fire, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Fire and Sidney Medics were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash in the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.
Village log
FRIDAY
-7:33 p.m.: larceny. Botkins Police is investigating a report of larceny.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-1:21 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Houston Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.
-9 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.
-12:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.
SATURDAY
-11:56 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block in Clinton Township.
-7:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 8000 block of South Street in Van Buren Township.
-12:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.
FRIDAY
-7:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.
-4:21 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to Dawson and Mason roads on a report of a farm tractor on fire in a field.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.