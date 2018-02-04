Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:14 a.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating a report of larceny.

-10:39 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Basinburg and Galley roads in Cynthian Township on a report of a vehicle striking a fence post.

-9:28 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to Lochard Road and state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

-9:42 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township for a vehicle hitting a pole.

-9:25 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 lock of Cardo Road where someone hit a mailbox overnight.

-8:22 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Botkins and East Shelby roads in Van Buren Township on a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

-7:49 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on a report of a past incident of criminal damaging.

-7:46 a.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Gearhart Road on a report of a fight.

SATURDAY

-10:02 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of vehicles driving in a field behind the house.

-8:38 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Kirkwood and Knoop Johnston roads on a report of a truck in a field.

-5:15 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Gearhart Road on a report of a fight.

-2:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.

-9:45 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of slashed tires in the 15000 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-6:31 a.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies are investigating a one-vehicle rollover at Childrens Home and Deam roads in Orange Township. There was no one around the vehicle.

FRIDAY

-4:53 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies are investigating a property damage crash at Broad and Main streets.

-3:11 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Anna Rescue, Maplewood Fire, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Fire and Sidney Medics were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash in the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-7:33 p.m.: larceny. Botkins Police is investigating a report of larceny.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:21 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Houston Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-9 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-12:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-11:56 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block in Clinton Township.

-7:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 8000 block of South Street in Van Buren Township.

-12:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-7:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-4:21 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to Dawson and Mason roads on a report of a farm tractor on fire in a field.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

