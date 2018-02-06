Police log

TUESDAY

-8:58 a.m.: warrant. Darrell R. Hewitt, 30, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-6:37 p.m.: theft. Katherine L. Mendoza-Juan, 34, 315 Franklin Ave., reported the theft of $100, an Asus tablet with a “Lucy” sticker, valued at $200, and 20 DVDs, valued at $200, from her home.

-12:08 p.m.: burglary. Ronald E. Farley, 60, 715 S. Miami Ave., reported his home was burglarized by a forced open back door and the theft of several boxes containing miscellaneous items, pocket knives and lighters, valued at a total of $220, a Nintendo DS, valued at $100, three printer cartridges, valued at $100, a Tommy Hilfiger watch, valued at $150, four plastic Bengals cups of change, valued at $125, and 180 prescription medication pills.

-12:07 a.m.: warrant. Tommy L. Henderson III, 34, 609 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SUNDAY

-4:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. Jaye O. Rice, 24, 720 Countryside Lane, Apt. 12, was arrested for criminal damaging and trespass after a 55-inch TCL flat screen TV, valued at $600, and a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming system, valued at $200, owned by Amanda Maldonado, 20, 760 Countryside Lane, Apt 5, was reported to have been damaged when she was not at home.

-9:15 a.m.: warrant. Steven N. Helton, 47, 1001 Fourth Ave., Lot. 48, was served a summons.

SATURDAY

-10:01 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report made by Walmart on Michigan Street of the past theft of two Netgear security cameras, valued at $278, a 38-inch Vizio sound bar, valued at $88, and a 36-inch Vizio sound bar, valued at $198.

-6:46 p.m.: forgery. Amanda Plaisted, 29, of Piqua, reported the use of counterfeit currency.

-6:16 p.m.: probation violation. A juvenile was arrested on a probation violation.

-5:50 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Chase Torees, 24, 2355 Collins Drive, Apt. J, was arrested for driving under OVI suspension.

-3:44 p.m.: warrant. Rickie L. Carey, 31, 609 S. Main Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-2:44 p.m.: theft. James McCoy, 27, 15787 Kirkwood Road, reported $725 was stolen by someone he knows. A police investigation continues.

-1:50 p.m.: criminal damaging. Tyler Thomas, 18, 536 Culvert St., reported someone broke his vehicle’s windshield and front passenger’s side window with a rock.

FRIDAY

-10:37 p.m.: warrant. Destin Jenkins, 18, 612 N. Main Ave., was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-9:04 p.m.: warrant. Darrell E. Clark, 35, 5923 Hardin Wapak Road, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:17 p.m.: deception to obtain drugs. Police are investigating a report of a possible misuse of prescription documentation.

-10:05 p.m.: theft. William Strizzi, 30, of Maplewood, reported the theft of his Boost Mobile cellphone valued at $240.

-8:36 p.m.: criminal trespass. A juvenile was arrested after the Shelby County Land Bank on East Court Street reported a trespassing occurred on one of their properties at 722 Marilyn Drive.

Jan. 31

-3:27 p.m.: theft. Tonya Gillem 36, of Sidney, reported the theft of $44.31 in cash.

-3:24 p.m.: theft. Denise Elliott, 46, 1202 Hilltop Ave., reported the theft a Sony PlayStation 4, valued at $600, and a 15-inch screen Dell laptop computer, valued at $300, from her residence.

Crashes

Cortney Davis, 31, 219 E. Water St., was cited with failure to control after a crash on Sunday at 7:49 p.m.

Davis was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue and when she attempted to turn left onto West Clay Street, lost control of the vehicle and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle that was facing the east in front of 125 Clay St.

The other vehicle is owned by Billy Pultz, 233 ½ E Poplar St.

• Alex Lochard, 26, 229 N. Miami Ave., was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:25 p.m.

Lochard was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue and when attempting to turn east onto Lane Street, lost control of the vehicle and struck a DP&L pole on the passenger’s side of his vehicle.

Minor gouges were left on the pole. DP&L was notified.

• Alicia Lloyd, 21, 2511 Apache Drive, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:52 p.m.

Lloyd was backing from her driveway on Apache Drive when she struck a parked vehicle in front of 2510 Apache Drive.

The other vehicle is owned by Shellie Woolaver, of Pemberton.

• Barb Gregory, 51, 1224 Garfield Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:38 a.m.

Gregory was traveling northbound on North Miami Avenue when she told police she became distracted by the radio when stuck a parked vehicle that was facing the south in front of 903 N. Miami Ave.

The other vehicle is owned by Samantha Justice, 903 N. Miami Ave.

• James McCarter, 38, of Castalian Spring, Tennessee, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:47 a.m.

McCarter was operating a semitrailer westbound on Michigan Street and when turning south onto Wayfarer Lane the left quarter of his vehicle sideswiped the left rear and taillight of a stopped vehicle at the traffic light on Wayfarer Lane that was waiting to turn west onto Michigan Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Justin Feltz, 23, of Versailles.

• Cody Smedley, 19, 11755 Fair Road, was cited with reckless operation at private drive after a crash on Friday at 10:26 a.m.

Smedley was traveling eastbound from Fourth Avenue onto the private drive and parking lot of the Sidney Board of Education on Fourth Avenue at an unsafe speed due to the snow-covered lot and struck a large concrete utility pole.

The left rear of his vehicle sustained heavy damage.

• Sherrie Cotterman, 42, 1520 Spruce Ave., Apt. 7, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Friday at 8:27 a.m.

Cotterman was traveling eastbound on Colonial Drive and when attempting to turn south onto Fairmont Drive, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road to the left and struck a stop sign and fire hydrant on Fairmont Drive.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:30 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 2335 Collins Ave. on the report of electrical problems.

-2:15 to 5:16 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-2:18 p.m.: car fire. Firefighters responded to 1574 County Road 25A on the report of a car fire. The fire was out upon arrival.

-12:14 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-12:03 a.m. to 9:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-1:27 a.m. to 9:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-11:04 a.m.: chimney fire. Crews responded to the report of a chimney fire.

-3:57 a.m. to 11:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-1:35 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was deemed to be permitted.

FRIDAY

-3:30 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:17 p.m.: mutual aid. Medics responded to the report of an automobile crash for mutual aid.

-1:30 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-10:41 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:36 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-2:07 a.m. to 10:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-8:56 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-11:19 a.m. to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls. One was a false call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

