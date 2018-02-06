Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:55 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Sunoco gas station on Michigan Street in Clinton Township to assist the Ohio State Patrol.

-1:17 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 5111 Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township on the report a suspicious blue van was driving slow through the area.

-10:04 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 4800 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of the theft of a gun.

-7:32 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

MONDAY

-11:42 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 16630 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township on the report a pickup truck had stopped in front of the residence and then was driving back and forth.

-3:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Russia Fire and Deputies were dispatched to U.S. Bank on West Main Street in Loramie Township on the report a vehicle crashed into the front of the building.

-12:34 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a vehicle in a ditch.

-8:42 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Diamond Drive on the report of a crash.

-7:32 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a truck in a ditch.

-7:16 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to 3851 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of a red vehicle in a side yard.

-5:43 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 705 at Brandewie Road in McLean Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a pole.

-3:35 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

SUNDAY

-6:50 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Interstate 75 in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle crashed into the guardrail at the on-ramp.

-6:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 4380 State Route 705 in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Friday

-10:11 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued for Tyler Michael Bruner, 21, 12060 State Route 362, Unit 49, Minster, for domestic violence after deputies responded to an incident at his residence.

Jan. 30

-12:23 p.m.: assault. A 14-year-old male was charged with assault after deputies responded to an incident at Hardin-Houston High School.

Crashes

•No one was cited following a crash on Monday at 8:42 a.m.

Matt R. Romanowski, 40, 698 Winding Ridge, Sidney, was operating a truck owned by the village of Anna traveling westbound on Diamond Drive and when he attempted to stop, slid into a parked vehicle on the north side of the roadway that is owned by Seyma Sahin, of Dayton.

•No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:50 p.m.

Zurieal R. Burke, 34, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was turning the semitrailer he was driving onto the entrance ramp of I-75 from County Road 25A when he slid on the icy road and struck the guardrail on the side of the entrance ramp.

The vehicle sustained minor damage but required Manto Auto’s tow truck to help pull him from the guardrail.

•No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:20 p.m.

Ashley Nicole Anderson, 20, of St. Marys, was traveling westbound on state Route 705 when she struck the front of the vehicle driven by Ronald J. Raterman, 51, 6635 Fort Loramie Swanders Road, Minster, that was backing into the residence at 4380 State Route 705.

Anderson told the responding deputy she was unable to stop in time due to the icy road conditions.

• Zachary Toal, 28, 1433 Children’s Home Road, Sidney, was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash on Saturday at 6:31 a.m.

Toal was traveling westbound on Deam Road when he failed to stop at the intersection of Children’s Home Road. His vehicle turned to the north, slid off the west side of the road, went into a ditch and turned onto the its side.

Toal fled the scene but was located a short time later.

•No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:53 p.m.

Oscar Mabes, 64, 9150 Tawawa Maplewood Road, Maplewood, was backing out of a parking spot at the post office on Broad Street in Port Jefferson when he struck the right, rear fender of a southbound vehicle on Broad Street that was driven by Michael E. Patterson, 50, 406 Karen Ave., Sidney.

• Alexander Joesph McKee, 19, 402 Millette Street, Anna, was cited with left of center following a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:11 p.m.

McKee was traveling westbound on Main Street in Port Jefferson when he told the responding deputy he fell asleep while driving, and as a result, drove across the eastbound lane, crossed the intersection of Pasco Montra Road and struck the vehicle owned by Mark W. Dowden, 3660 State Route 245 West, West Liberty, head-on that was parked on the side of the road. The collision then knocked Mark W. Dowden’s vehicle into the rear of another westbound vehicle on Main Street that was driven by Karli Elaine Dowden, 18, of West Liberty.

McKee and his passengers Mark Accuntius, 44, 2421 Aldrin Drive, Sidney, and Brock Fleming, 18, 516 Kosouth St., Sidney, were transported by Anna Rescue, Perry Port Salem EMS and Sidney Medics to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 4:06 p.m.

Darwin P. Burholder, 72, 14955 Sharp Road, Sidney, was traveling northbound on County Road 25A, nearing the intersection of Amsterdam Road, when he struck the rear of a stopped vehicle in front of him that was waiting to turn left onto Amsterdam Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Corrina L. Jennings, 39, of Versailles.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 13800 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-2:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-2:15 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue, Fire Departments and Deputies responded to 12466 County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a possible gas leak.

-12:49 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4200 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-12:32 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-7:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11500 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

-4:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 3700 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-9:20 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10300 block of Black Fox Trail in Washington Township.

-3:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Hudson Drive in Jackson Township.

-3:04 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

-12:54 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Minster Life Squad responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-11:55 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

-6:52 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie, Van Buren, Lockington, Minster, New Bremen and Osgood Fire Departments and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to 8012 Short Road in Cynthian Township on the report of smoke in the house.

-6:25 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to mile-marker 97 on I-75 north in Franklin Township on the report a one-vehicle rollover crash.

-5:56 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to mile-marker 102 on I-75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report a one-vehicle crash.

-3:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

