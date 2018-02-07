Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:43 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10075 Meranda Road in Van Buren Township on the report of identity theft.

-9:58 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15775 Lochard Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of theft.

-7:23 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the unit block of state Route of 705 in McLean Township on the report a white pickup truck crashed into the guardrail.

-3:03 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Shell gas station on Michigan Street in Clinton Township to assist another unit.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at 107 W. Walnut Street in Anna.

-8:24 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to County Road 25A at Commerce Drive in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-7:18 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police investigated the complaint of a suspicious car at U.S. Bank on West Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

Thomas W. Howard, 36, of Bellefontaine, was traveling westbound on state Route 47 and when attempting to slow down his vehicle slid across the eastbound lane, off the roadway into a steep ditch and into a tree in the yard of 19800 State Route 47.

• No citations were issued after a crash into U.S. Bank on West Main Street in the village of Russia on Monday at 3:43 p.m.

Ruth Marie Magoto, 88, 104 Park St., Russia, told the responding deputy she was in the bank’s parking lot attempting to use the ATM, and when she couldn’t reach the petal, her vehicle hit the building. She also told the deputy that she couldn’t see.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene by Myers Towing.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:37 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10300 block of Black Fox Trail in Washington Township.

-8:36 a.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 13000 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:08 a.m.: crash with injuries. Van Buren Township Fire Department, New Bremen Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to Schmitmeyer Baker Road at state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

TUESDAY

-11:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-7:59 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

