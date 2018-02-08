SIDNEY — The following people have recently appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

• Chantal K. J. Starrett, 24, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Virginia K. Cantrill, 66, 10982 Commanche Drive, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Nikolas J. Pence, 32, Detroit, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Kathryn M. Byrne, 19, Cincinnati, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Thomas W. Atwood, 18, charged with speeding, $181 fine.

• Eric J. Roe, 30, 106 E. Main St., Port Jefferson, charged with right of way violation, $136 fine.

• Richard L. Swartz, 63, 1305 Constitution Ave., charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• James W. Chinn, 61, Tipp City, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Tara M. Hubbell, 34, 220 Maple St., charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Amy L. Buehler, 30, 13205 state Route 274, Anna, charged with reasonable control violation, $130 fine.

• Nicholas G. Neeley, 47, Fountain Inn, South Carolina, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• David E. Sloan, 33, 17601 Montra Road, Anna, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Barbara A. Stanley, 60, 102 S. Pike St., Anna, charged with stopping for school bus violation, $180 fine.

• Christopher J. Jordan, 30, 226 Grove St., charged with assured clear distance violation, $130 fine.

• Jace A. J. Chamberlin, 18, 924 E. Parkwood St., charged with stopping for school bus violation, $186 fine.

• Dalton Hamaker, 20, 15080 state Route 65, Jackson Center, charged with reasonable control violation, $136 fine.

• Jay J. Winner, 49, Lewistown, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Philip L. Eilerman, 58, 51 Elm St., Fort Loramie, charged with starting and backing violation, $136 fine.

• Joshua D. Topp, 27, 804 Sixth Ave., charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• George R. Wetterer, 59, Troy, charged with obeying traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Shawn M. Egbert, 30, 110 W. Main St., Anna, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Charles Allen, 43, 117 E. Parkwood St., charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• George Snowden, 88, 726 Kathy Ave., charged with right of way violation, $136 fine.

• Ruth A. Gallagher, 63, 120 Queen St., charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Katelynn D. Ball, 22, 1201 Hilltop Ave., charged with stopping for school bus violation, $186 fine.

• Sierra M. Hecht, 19, 6575 Dawson Road, charged with speeding, $181 fine.

• Pamela D. Breakey, 47, Bellefontaine, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jacob W. Burckholter, 26, Celina, charged with seat belt violation and speeding, $205 fine.

• Robert J. Doseck, 80, 15866 McCartyville Road, Anna, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jaton D. Santos, 42, 562 Addy Ave., charged with failure to reinstate license and turn and stop signals violation, $386 fine.

• Randolph X. Presser, 20, 1763 Fair Oaks Drive, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Linda L. Slagle, 63, 4401 Hardin Wapak Road, charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Mark A. Richards, 54, 56 Eastview Drive, Fort Loramie, charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

Rick E. Hymes, 54, 338 Linden Ave., charged with reasonable control violation, $136 fine.

Chad R. Leffel, 33, 410 Hill Ave., charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Heidi L. Mestemaker, 25, 11675 Meranda Road, Anna, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jerome L. Smalls, 55, Piqua, charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, $386 fine.

Richard E. Osterfeld, 30, Lewistown, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Edward S. Oswalt, 42, Rossburg, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

David C. Edelmann, 47, 9280 N. Kuther Road, charged with turning in roadway violation, $130 fine.

Keith E. Moorman, Versailles, charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Roy A. White, 61, Greenville, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Julie Devine, 28, 208 E. College St., Jackson Center, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marvin A. Regula, 74, Wapakoneta, charged with starting and backing violation, $136 fine.

Conor G. Schmitt, 19, Lebanon, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel M. Dawson, 27, 228 W. North St., charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy M. Oechsle, 62, Saint Marys, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karthiheyan Muniappan, 33, Troy, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron M. Vorhees, 29, Wapakoneta, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

